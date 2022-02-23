ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yeezy Gap unveils Balenciaga collection that includes a $440 denim jacket

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait has ended. Yeezy Gap revealed the first look at its highly anticipated collaboration with fashion powerhouse brand Balenciaga. The 25-piece collection includes a denim jacket paired with jeans, logo tees and hoodies, with some of the items featuring a dove motif representing “hope.”. Eight of the...

Robb Report

Kanye West Drops the First Collection for His Line With the Gap and Balenciaga

Click here to read the full article. Ye and Demna have officially released the first YEEZY GAP collection engineered by Balenciaga. The debut offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance on Tuesday night (Feb. 22) in Miami. For now, the first eight styles have been released with more to come later this year. Together, the pieces aim to reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s creative approaches to utilitarian design concepts.  Items released include a denim jacket and pants, a range of logo tees and a hoodie. Additionally, an abstract dove motif is featured throughout the collection and represents an unnamed hope for the future. YEEZY...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Has Bonfire After Cutting Down Trees, Asks Kanye West For Work Boots: "Yeezy! I Need Them Boots, Baby!"

Just last week, The Boss introduced a brand new cow onto his farmland. Now, he's been taking the matters of managing and maintaining his farm into his own hands. Rick Ross, who has comfortably and openly stated that he's "Richer Than I Ever Been," is finally enjoying the luxury that is time to himself. One of the main ways that he does such is by spending time on the land that he owns. He speaks on it with passion and vigor, showing a genuine interest in the animals and renovating the area. When he got his first cow, an addition to the horses already on the premises, the excitement in his voice was more than palpable.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Has Officially Dropped

After much anticipation, Kanye and Demna have officially released. ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA. Following a closer look at the collection this morning, as well as a teaser at the start of the year that followed on from ‘Ye’s post-apocalyptic DONDA ‘fits, a merch collaboration, and DMX-honoring T-shirts, comes the first delivery from the minds of ‘Ye and Demna, presenting eight styles ranging from GAP-branded hoodies and tees to a padded denim jacket and matching jeans, similar to the rapper’s Canadian tuxedo looks as of late.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

16 stylist-approved ways to wear denim jackets right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
APPAREL
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Unveils Balenciaga + Gap Collaboration As Fans Clamor For 'Donda 2' Stem Player

Kanye West revealed the first Yeezy x Gap collection engineered by Balenciaga on Wednesday (February 23) and the garments are finally available for pre-order. Ye debuted the collection alongside Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia which includes blue denim jeans and a jacket along with black Gap hoodies, wide-cut t-shirts, sweatpants and oversized crew neck sweaters.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

You Can Now Shop Reese Witherspoon's Signature Printed Dresses and Denim Jackets at Kohl's — for Under $100

Reese Witherspoon seems to be on a mission to consistently bring us joy. She both acts in and produces our favorite TV shows and movies, gives us easy-to-devour book recommendations, and works to enhance our closet — even if we're on a budget. The Draper James founder is bringing her clothing line to Kohl's through an exclusive capsule collection, Draper James RSVP. Shoppers will be able to choose from a selection of breezy dresses, cropped pants, and light jackets, with every piece priced under $100.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nike Unveils Black Community Donations in Line With Black History Month Collection

Click here to read the full article. Nike debuted on Monday its latest Black History Month collection and announced the latest grantee recipients for the company’s $140 million commitment to supporting the Black community, made back in 2020. The athleticwear retailer introduced the initiative in response to George Floyd’s murder, as many companies made commitments to offer support many hadn’t otherwise been giving. In June 2020, Nike committed $40 million to support organizations centered on social justice, education and racial inequality over the next four years and Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand on the same day announced a $100 million...
ADVOCACY
hypebeast.com

GUARDIAN ANGEL Unveils its First Full Collection

Building a name with its sell-out drops over the years, GUARDIAN ANGEL has now unveiled its first full collection. Titled “Shatter Me With Hope,” the inaugural range from the imprint, founded by Jeremy Gonzales, continues a thoughtful focus on faith and hope. The collection conveys a relatable understanding...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga – and There Is Already a Waitlist for the $240 Hoodie

Kanye West's long-awaited Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga collection has arrived, and some of the items are already so popular there are waitlists to purchase them. West, 44, teamed up with Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia to design multiple products for Gap, including a $240 black hoodie that sold out shortly after launching. The item features the classic Gap logo on the front and an illustration of a white dove in flight on the back.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

OBEY Unveils a Print-Filled SS22 Collection

OBEY has dropped its Spring/Summer 2022 collection that is full of vibrant prints and eye-catching colors. The new collection includes a range of pieces equipped for sunny days and cool nights like knitwear, hoodies, jackets, polo shirts, shorts, pants and more. Knitwear for OBEY always remains a collection focal point featuring sweater vests, cardigans and crewneck sweaters that come to life through bold prints and stripes. A standout knitwear piece is a lime green cardigan with floral designs on the front. The same attention to striking graphics extends to button-down shirts and jackets that include fruit, floral and psychedelic fish designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

YEEZY Gap Round Jacket Re-Releases Worldwide

YEEZY Gap has brought back the Round Jacket in black and blue, which are now available globally. Arriving in an extensive XXS-XXXL size range, the puffer is crafted from 100% cotton poplin material and coated with matte rubberized PU. Elsewhere, the front features a slightly cropped design. The round collar-lapel and YEEZY Gap logo tag on the inside round off the piece.
APPAREL
Footwear News

The First Styles From Yeezy Gap’s Balenciaga Collab Are Here

Click here to read the full article. After much speculation and confusing internet chatter, Kanye “Ye” West and Demna Gvasalia have introduced their first limited release of their new creative project, “Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.” The debut offering coincides with Ye’s “Donda 2” album launch performance, which was kicked off by the rapper on Feb. 22 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. The first eight styles from the new project between Ye, Balenciaga’s creative director, and Gap reflect on the retailer’s “timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s shared vision of utilitarian design,” Yeezy Gap said in a short...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mensjournal.com

Upgrade Your Wardrobe With The Urban Outfitters Denim Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Every man is different. That shouldn’t come...
APPAREL
ComicBook

CASETiFY Unveils New SpongeBob SquarePants Accessory Collection

For over two decades now, the world of SpongeBob SquarePants has delighted generations of fans, with its characters and meme-worthy moments becoming instantly recognizable. If you'd like a chance to showcase your love for the franchise and its characters on your mobile device, the latest collection from tech case-maker CASETiFY is right up your alley. The collection offers an array of phone cases, device cases, and additional accessories based on the world of SpongeBob, showcasing designs that pay tribute to the characters, businesses in Bikini Bottom, and even in-universe food items. The collection will officially launch on Tuesday, February 22nd, but fans can already join a waitlist for early access. This is the latest collaboration that CASETiFY has done with a major brand, previously partnering with the likes of Hello Kitty, Pokemon, and Disney.
TV & VIDEOS
Gear Patrol

Today's Best Deals: Save on a Smart Home Rower, Denim Jacket Savings & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Echelon. $1,000 $695 (31% OFF) This...
SHOPPING

