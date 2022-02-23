ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

Two arrested in separate DeSoto County prison drug smuggling attempts

By NBC2 News
 5 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – Two women were arrested on February 19 for trying to smuggle drugs into a DeSoto County prison, authorities said.

Maria Aranda of Belle Glade and Shondella Bray of Fort Lauderdale are both accused of trying to sneak drugs into the DeSoto Correctional Institute (DCI) less than an hour apart Saturday.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, Aranda tried to smuggle in 26.84 grams of heroin around 8:45 a.m. followed shortly after by Bray who tried to sneak 65.56 grams of cocaine and pills into the prison.

Both women were caught in the act by a corrections officer at the prison.

Deputies with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office responded and arrested the two.

Aranda is facing charges of trafficking in heroin, smuggling contraband into a state correctional institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bray is facing charges of trafficking in cocaine, introduction of contraband into a state correctional institution, possession of new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

