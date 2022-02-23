Knox County active COVID-19 cases down nearly 80% in one month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department on Wednesday reported a 40% drop in active COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive week. Heath officials also reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths.

The weekly report reflects data from February 13-19. As of Feb. 12, the active case count in Knox County was 3,125. The total represents a nearly 45% decrease from the previous reporting period when 5,663 active cases were reported.

The active case count has dropped nearly 78.6% since January 22 when the active case count was listed at 14,630.

Health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, 11 of which occurred in the most recent reporting period. The remaining 10 occurred earlier in February and January.

A total of 1,255 Knox County residents have died from COVID-19 since March 2020.

The new report listed 385 COVID-19 positive hospital inpatients at 18 regional hospitals as of Feb. 19, down from 525 reported on Feb. 12. The 2021 peak for regional hospitalizations was 704 on Jan. 31.

Regional COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2021 peaked at 757 on Sept. 7 while the highest level in 2020 was 627 on Dec. 29.

The Health Department reported 63.28% of Knox County residents have begun their vaccination series, with 59.1% fully vaccinated.

