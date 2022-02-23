ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple’s Radical New iPhone Tech Suddenly Revealed

By Paul Monckton
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple has revealed a complex new technology that could push the iPhone camera ahead of its rivals. Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro range is expected to deliver a huge camera upgrade over the current flagship models. However, new documentation directly from Apple details a new design that could bring much bigger improvements...

Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Apple’s Surreal ‘Shot on iPhone’ Film Pays Homage to Korean Cinema

Korean filmmaking is having a moment outside its home country, thanks to movies such as Academy Award winner Parasite and Netflix hit series Squid Game. Fans of those will be drawn to the latest installment of Apple’s long-running “Shot on iPhone” campaign, an ode to Korean cinema and culture.
VIDEO GAMES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone dominated U.S. smartphone market in 2021

The United States is one of the most popular markets for the iPhone range, with it being a reliable major source of Apple's overall revenue. In analysis by Counterpoint Research, it appears that Apple practically consumed over half of the market for most of the last four quarters. Data from...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

An outdated iPhone could be Apple's latest weapon against Android

Apple as a company is doing great, pulling in billions of dollars every quarter. And the engine that drives that growth is the iPhone. But success can itself become a burden. And for Apple, that burden is to continue to drive growth in a smartphone market that's both saturated and cut-throat when it comes to pricing.
CELL PHONES
Forbes

How Will Apple’s Vendors Fare As IPhone Demand Cools

Our theme of Apple Component Supplier Stocks – which includes a diverse set of companies that supply components for Apple’s iPhones and other iDevices, has declined by about 8% year-to-date in 2022, marginally outperforming the broader Nasdaq-100 which remains down by about 12%, although it has underperformed Apple stock (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is down just about 5%. The theme has been impacted by the broader sell-off in technology and growth stocks amid concerns of surging inflation and the prospect of rising interest rates. Moreover, FY’22 could be a relatively more muted year for Apple, with Apple revenue poised to grow by single-digit levels, after rising by over 33% in FY’21 driven by the surge in demand for computing products through the pandemic. Considering that the companies in our theme grew sales by about 30% over the last 12 months, roughly in sync with Apple’s growth, it’s possible that growth rates could cool a bit in 2022.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone processor evolution hints at how powerful the 'M2' will be

We don't know how powerful or power-efficient Apple's rumored "M2" chip will be, but past Apple Silicon generational leaps could provide a hint, a new report claims. Apple is largely expected to debut an "M2" Mac chip later in 2022. Though there are some rumors concerning the upgrades it'll bring to the Mac, a MacWorld writer believes it's possible to get a clearer idea at how much of an upgrade the "M2" will be by examining Apple's A-series chips.
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro could arrive with 8GB RAM

It seems that the new iPhone 14 lineup will pack tons of power under the hood. Indeed, Apple is well-known for delivering fast and potent products. But iPhones don't necessarily stand out for having the best specs available, or at least in the RAM department. For instance, you will see that Apple has been using 4GB RAM in its devices since the launch of the iPhone XS Max back in 2018, and it continued to do so until the announcement of the iPhone 12 Pro that launched with 6GB RAM, while Android phones are now packing up to 16GB RAM.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple's alternative iPhone 14 display supply runs into problems

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. After struggling for years to escape Samsung's near-monopoly on OLED display supply for its iPhones, Apple is poised to struggle some more. Just when it thought that its second alternative iPhone display supplier, BOE, is ready to hit 20% share in its screen supply chain, thus reducing the cut of Samsung and LG's expensive panels to 60% and 20%, respectively, now comes the revelation that it can't.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple’s iPhone 14 could solve the 5G battery drain problem

Apple is reportedly preparing to boost the battery life of the iPhone 14 by switching 5G components, according to a report from the Taiwan-based Economic Daily News. The phone maker will reportedly be switching from Samsung to TSMC for its 5G RF chips in the next iPhone, with the latter’s 5G chips being built to consume less power. Qualcomm will likely still be responsible for the Snapdragon X65 5G modem, though Apple might go with its own modem as soon as next year.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro trial production may be underway

The latest Apple rumor claims that Foxconn has already started trial production of the iPhone 14 Pro models, suggesting that Cupertino may have completed the design process of the most powerful variants of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. According to a report from Taiwan Economic Times, Apple’s next iPhone 14...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Four new iPhone 13 MagSafe case colors rumored for Apple's spring event

Apple is preparing a collection of new MagSafe cases for the iPhone 13 range, with a leaker revealing four new options could be arriving as part of Apple's upcoming special event. Apple periodically adds new color options to its range of cases, and early 2022 seems to be no exception....
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iPhone Battery Health explained (Video)

Apple’s iOS software has a built-in feature called iPhone battery health, this is designed to show you how healthy the battery is on your handset. Every time you charge your iPhone and any other smartphone the battery on the handset will slowly degrade. this happens on all smartphones. The...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

New leak shows off Apple’s brand new iPhone 14 design

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 may look distinctly different from previous iPhone models, according to newly leaked schematics. While previous rumors suggested that Apple would do away with the notch and replace it with a punch-hole design, more recent reports point to something of a punch-hole and pill design combo. And with the iPhone 14 release now just about six months away, it stands to reason that the schematic below likely represents the upcoming iPhone design.
CELL PHONES
