Report: Former Ohio State Center Michael Brewster Joining Tennessee State Coaching Staff

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago
According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Ohio State center Michael Brewster has accepted a job as the tight ends coach at Tennessee State.

A former five-star prospect from Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater, Brewster started 49 consecutive games for the Buckeyes from 2008-2011. He was a freshman All-American, first-team All-Big Ten, first-team All-American, Rimington Trophy finalist and team captain who helped Ohio State win three Big Ten titles.

Although he went undrafted in 2012, Brewster spent four seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, appearing in 26 games, including 10 starts. He also participated in The Spring League before retiring due to injuries in 2017.

Brewster began his coaching career as the offensive and defensive line coach at Orangewood Christian School in Maitland, Fla., that fall. He then spent one season as a graduate assistant along the offensive line at Western Michigan and another at Bowling Green before heading to Cincinnati as a member of the defensive support staff in 2020.

Reunited with former Ohio State player, assistant and interim head coach Luke Fickell, Brewster helped coach the linebackers in his first season with the Bearcats. He then became a quality control coach on the offensive side of the ball, working directly with the tight ends.

Brewster now becomes the fourth former Buckeye on the Tigers’ staff, joining head coach Eddie George, running backs coach Pepe Pearson and defensive backs coach Richard McNutt.

BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

