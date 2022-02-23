Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Johnnie Dixon Drafted By USFL’s New Orleans Breakers

Former Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon was selected by the New Orleans Breakers in the 14th round of the USFL Draft on Wednesday morning.

A former four-star prospect from West Palm Beach (Fla.) Dwyer, Dixon overcame numerous knee injuries to catch 67 passes for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2014-18. He was also named a team captain as a senior.

Dixon signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans in 2019 but was cut during the preseason after recording nine catches for 77 yards. He then latched on with the Arizona Cardinals, who assigned him to their practice squad and then signed him to a reserve/future contract in the offseason.

After suffering an abdominal injury, Dixon was waived by the Cardinals in September 2020. He had a tryout with the Cleveland Browns the following May before signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys later that month.

Dixon appeared in four preseason games for the Cowboys, catching four passes for 32 yards and one touchdown. He was cut before the start of the regular season, however.

The USFL is set to begin its reboot season on April 16, with eight teams – including the Breakers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers and Tampa Bay Bandits – playing their entire 10-game schedule at Protective Stadium or Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

The playoffs and championship game, meanwhile, will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, beginning on June 25.

