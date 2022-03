It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Crispr Therapeutics: "They're estimated to lose a lot of money. But more importantly, this is the kind of company right now that is so out of favor that, unless you are willing to take a beating, which I do not encourage, I think you have to take a pass on it."

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO