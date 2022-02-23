NU's Magno named GLIAC Player of the Week

Northwood sophomore Matt Magno has been named GLIAC Player of the Week in baseball, the league announced recently.

In the Timberwolves’ four games, including three victories, against Hillsdale last weekend, Magno batted .533 (8-for-15) with a home run, five runs batted in, and a slugging percentage of .867.

NU MEN LOSE HEARTBREAKER TO DU

Northwood let a nine-point second-half lead slip away on Tuesday and fell 84-78 to visiting Davenport in GLIAC men’s basketball.

The Panthers improve to 12-13 overall and 8-10 in conference play, while the Timberwolves fall to 4-20, 2-15.

Davenport took a 33-28 edge into halftime, then extended to a 44-34 margin early in the second half. Northwood put together a 23-4 run to take a 57-48 lead with 7:26 to go.

With the Timberwolves clinging to a 65-62 edge and under 10 seconds left in regulation, NU fouled Davenport. The Panthers made one free throw, then intentionally missed the second free throw, grabbed the rebound, and hit a game-tying layup with less than a second left, sending the game into OT.

The score was tied 74-74 with under two minutes to go in overtime, but DU went on an 8-2 run to take the lead for good.

Jack Ammerman led the Timberwolves with 27 points and three steals, while Ramelle Arnold had 15 points, DeSean Munson had 10 points and eight rebounds, Christian Smith had 10 points, and Jean Pierre Frederick added nine points and 11 boards.

NU will host Purdue Northwest on Thursday at 8 p.m.