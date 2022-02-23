Dow boys fall to Carman-Ainsworth

Flint Carman-Ainsworth built an early lead and never let up Tuesday, beating host Dow High 70-50 in Saginaw Valley League boys’ basketball.

The Cavaliers led 14-7 after one quarter and 29-22 at halftime before outscoring the Chargers 24-15 in the third quarter to extend to a 53-37 margin. CA had a 17-13 edge in the fourth to seal it.

“There is a reason Carman-Ainsworth only has four losses on the season. They are good,” said Dow coach Mark Dickerson. “They have size, they have athletes, and they have incredible guard play. They can break you down off the dribble, or they can hit shots from the perimeter. They apply a lot of pressure on the ball, and they protect the rim well.

“ … We played tough against a very good team tonight. I was really pleased that we took care of the ball and found open shots on offense, but we didn't hit them,” he added. “I think they made us shoot a little quicker than we are used to, and that is a big mental obstacle to overcome.”

Nolan Fisher and Ryan Murphy led the Chargers with 13 points apiece.

Dow (3-14 overall, 2-9 SVL) will head to Saginaw Arthur Hill on Friday.

Carman-Ainsworth won the junior varsity game 56-36, as Jacob Jensen led Dow with eight points.

The Chargers won the freshman game 52-51 behind 21 points from Jake Szajenko.