ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Dow boys fall to Carman-Ainsworth

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Flint Carman-Ainsworth built an early lead and never let up Tuesday, beating host Dow High 70-50 in Saginaw Valley League boys’ basketball.

The Cavaliers led 14-7 after one quarter and 29-22 at halftime before outscoring the Chargers 24-15 in the third quarter to extend to a 53-37 margin. CA had a 17-13 edge in the fourth to seal it.

“There is a reason Carman-Ainsworth only has four losses on the season. They are good,” said Dow coach Mark Dickerson. “They have size, they have athletes, and they have incredible guard play. They can break you down off the dribble, or they can hit shots from the perimeter. They apply a lot of pressure on the ball, and they protect the rim well.

“ … We played tough against a very good team tonight. I was really pleased that we took care of the ball and found open shots on offense, but we didn't hit them,” he added. “I think they made us shoot a little quicker than we are used to, and that is a big mental obstacle to overcome.”

Nolan Fisher and Ryan Murphy led the Chargers with 13 points apiece.

Dow (3-14 overall, 2-9 SVL) will head to Saginaw Arthur Hill on Friday.

Carman-Ainsworth won the junior varsity game 56-36, as Jacob Jensen led Dow with eight points.

The Chargers won the freshman game 52-51 behind 21 points from Jake Szajenko.

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Coleman girls claim 1st championship in 28 years

No one was rooting harder for Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Monday night than Coleman's girls' basketball team. And, while they're typically rivals on the field of play, the Irish did the Comets a huge favor this time around, knocking off St. Charles 48-46 to give Coleman a share of the Mid-State Activities Conference championship - the Comets' first conference title since 1994 and only the second in program history.
COLEMAN, MI
Midland Daily News

Irony aplenty as Freeland grad Bohn's Mustangs take on 19-0 Falcons

Back in 1982, a teenager by the name of Mitch Bohn helped Freeland's boys' basketball team finish with an unblemished 20-0 regular-season record. Forty years later, the only thing standing between the Falcons and another perfect record is a team coached by none other than one Mitch Bohn. Ah, the irony. ... Or perhaps it's merely coincidence. Whatever the case, Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. matchup between the Falcons and Bohn's Meridian Mustangs at Freeland's gym is one heck of an intriguing showdown.
FREELAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint, MI
Education
Flint, MI
Basketball
Saginaw, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Flint, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan Education
Saginaw, MI
Education
Saginaw, MI
Sports
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Flint, MI
Midland Daily News

Valley champs: Chargers cruise to SVL title in the pool

Dow High's depth paid off Saturday, as the Chargers won the Saginaw Valley League Championship meet in boys' swimming and diving at Saginaw Valley State University. Dow finished with 1,028.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Grand Blanc (759) and third-place Saginaw Heritage (610). Bay City Central took fourth (439), while Midland High was fifth (433) and Bay City Western seventh out of nine teams.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Meet your local state-qualifying wrestlers

AIDAN WARDELL, DOW HIGH SENIOR *Qualified for Division 1 state final at 189 pounds Career Highlights: Three-time regional and state qualifier; finished third in state at 189 pounds in 2021, seventh in state at 171 pounds in 2020; Saginaw Valley League individual champion, SVL Wrestler of the Year, and regional champion in 2022
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Midland Daily News

NU Roundup: Women's hoops wins regular-season finale, men lose

Northwood defeated visiting Wisconsin Parkside 96-91 in GLIAC women's basketball on Saturday to conclude the regular season at 18-9 overall and 12-8 in the conference, while the Rangers fall to 15-14, 12-8. The Timberwolves will head to Michigan Tech to face the Huskies in a GLIAC Tournament quarterfinal on Wednesday at a time to be determined.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Cavaliers#Highschoolsports#Dow#Saginaw Arthur Hill
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
117
Followers
138
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy