Rashida Tlaib to give progressive response to State of the Union

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Rep. Rashida Tlaib will deliver a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday from the view of progressives, the Working Families Party said Wednesday.

Tlaib, D-Mich., is one of the most liberal members of Congress and a member of the so-called coalition "The Squad," originally made up of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Tlaib will likely take on moderate Democrats for stalling some of Biden's most progressive items.

"No one fought harder for Build Back Better and a pro-democracy agenda than progressives," Tlaib told Politico. "The work is unfinished and we're not giving up on what our communities deserve. We need to get as much done for the people as we can this year, and elect a majority that can deliver for working families in 2023."

In a Watch Party invitation, the Working Families Party said they will outline what they hope to hear in Biden's State of the Union before the president's address and then live stream Tlaib's response.

The announcement of Tlaib's address comes a day after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said that Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will give the Republican response to Biden's speech.