Rangers finish with three on podium during OSAA 4A State Tournament last weekendThree Estacada wrestlers showcased their talents on the mat last weekend as they claimed spots on the podium during the 2022 OSAA 4A Wrestling State Championships. Cohen Schleich, Devin Gotchall and James Durand led the Rangers to a solid overall performance Saturday, Feb. 26, at Cascade High School. As a squad the Rangers placed 10th in the team standings with 64 points. The top-three teams were La Grande (275.5), Sweet Home (250.5) and Tillamook (187). Here is how Estacada's top wrestlers placed: A D V...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO