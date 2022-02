Horizon Forbidden West protagonist Aloy is back and ready for it all over again in Fortnite Battle Royale. As you can see just below, Aloy has now dropped back into Fortnite, and you can now acquire Horizon Forbidden West's protagonist through the in-game item store. You can purchase Aloy by herself for the sum total of 1,500 V-Bucks, or you can shell out a total of 2,600 V-Bucks if you want to bag the character plus the Spear Pickaxe, Glinthawk Glider, and the Heart-rizon Emote.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO