Hickory, NC

Woman says she was robbed at gunpoint outside mall in Hickory

By Dave Faherty, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory woman said she was carjacked in broad daylight as she went to shop at the mall.

Geneva Jarrett, 83, said she had just parked outside the Valley Hills Mall near Highway 70 in southeast Hickory when a man holding a gun appeared out of nowhere and demanded her keys.

[ ALSO READ: Man accused of pulling gun on worker shot by police officers in Hickory ]

“He pointed the gun at me … to my face but he didn’t touch me,” Jarrett said. “And all he said … the only words he said was keys … keys … keys.”

Fortunately, Jarrett wasn’t hurt and ran into a Dillard’s store as the suspect took off with her car.

She told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty she just wants her car back and supportive guidance for the suspect if he is caught.

“I didn’t get so shook up until I got home. I hope he doesn’t do it to anyone else like that. I hope he gets help if they catch him,” Jarrett said.

So far, Hickory police said they have not found the car, a 2001 burgundy Buick Century. The man was described as wearing a mask over his face and a hoodie.

Despite more than a dozen cameras outside the mall, Channel 9 learned there is no video of the carjacking.

Cameras can be seen just about everywhere you look at the Valley Hills Mall, but workers at the mall told Faherty none of the outside cameras are currently recording.

[ VIDEO: 2 men flee after robbing jewelry store at gunpoint in Rock Hill mall ]

Shoppers said it makes them think twice about visiting the mall.

“If they have cameras up, they should be recording 24/7,” Ashley Hefner said.

Security could be seen patrolling the parking decks on Wednesday and call boxes are around the parking lot in case of emergency.

Channel 9 reached out to mall management about video surveillance at the property and has not heard back.

(WATCH BELOW: Detectives investigate armed robbery, kidnapping, sexual battery in west Charlotte)

Comments / 15

Thomas Schaeffer
4d ago

it's going to get a lot worse because criminals Don't fear the laws that they are breaking or the punishment for breaking them

Reply
15
Jess R.Jess R.
4d ago

Help? Help for what? This criminal deserves a jail sentence. The guy can most definitely get "help" while he's in prison.

Reply(1)
6
 

