CHICAGO (CBS)– Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains are running again, after a pedestrian fell on the tracks in Park Ridge, but avoided being hit by an approaching train Monday morning. Park Ridge police said, around 7 a.m., a pedestrian dropped something while on the platform at the Dee Road station, and accidentally fell onto the tracks as a Metra train was approaching. The pedestrian was able to get off the tracks as the train was entering the station, and was not struck by the train. He was checked for injuries, but refused medical attention, according to police. Inbound and outbound Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains were halted for more than an hour after the incident, but have resumed service.

PARK RIDGE, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO