Huskies Win Their First Mid-Week Game in Dominant Fashion

By Luke Mounger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter taking two of three from Cal Poly to begin their 2022 season, the Washington Huskies drove south to take on a winless UC Riverside Highlanders team for the first mid-week game of the season on Tuesday. The Dawgs tallied 18 hits en route to a dominant 13-4 victory....

