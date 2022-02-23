ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, IL

Unit 3 prepares for next year

By By Randy Harrison
Robinson Daily News
 5 days ago

Palestine Unit 3 is already preparing for the 2022-23 school year.
The Unit 3 school board, meeting Tuesday, authorized Superintendent Jessica Sisil to prepare the budget for the next school year. Sisil was also authorized to seek bids for fuel, trash service and insurance for the year.
In personnel matters, the board hired Jacob Fuller as an assistant OPH football coach, Lauren Wagoner and Tarryn Monti as fifth- and sixth-grade basketball co-coaches and Jim Anderson as Math Team sponsor.
The resignation of Palestine High School science and math teacher Kyle Ochs was accepted. Ochs is also stepping down as Scholastic Bowl and ACES Competition sponsor. Assistant Scholastic Bowl sponsor Caitlyn Ochs also resigned. These positions have been posted.
Maternity leave was approved for Rachelle Simms.
Board members also learned that the annual Palestine Grade School Living Wax Museum is planned for 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 1.
The next regular board meeting will be March 21 at PHS.

