Man pleads guilty to charges in Iowa crash that killed woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Coralville man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs.

Bryce James Wagehoft, 32, pleaded guilty last week to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the April 2020 death of Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, 43, of Cedar Rapids, The Gazette reported. Wagehoft also pleaded Monday to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators have said Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her. A toxicology report showed Wagehoft, who was thrown from his vehicle in the crash, had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system at the time of the crash, police said.

A Linn County sheriff’s deputy said Wagehoft admitted to being a heroin addict and that he had smoked methamphetamine the morning of the crash. Investigators found two spoons, syringes and a pipe used to smoke drugs inside Wagehoft’s vehicle.

Wagehoft faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.