Cedar Rapids, IA

Man pleads guilty to charges in Iowa crash that killed woman

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Coralville man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other counts for a fatal 2020 crash police say he caused while under the influence of illegal drugs.

Bryce James Wagehoft, 32, pleaded guilty last week to reckless vehicular homicide and being a habitual offender in the April 2020 death of Dawn Elaine Detweiler Stout, 43, of Cedar Rapids, The Gazette reported. Wagehoft also pleaded Monday to a third offense of operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators have said Wagehoft was speeding when he passed another vehicle on a rural road near Palo and hit Detweiler’s vehicle, killing her. A toxicology report showed Wagehoft, who was thrown from his vehicle in the crash, had amphetamines, marijuana and opiates in his system at the time of the crash, police said.

A Linn County sheriff’s deputy said Wagehoft admitted to being a heroin addict and that he had smoked methamphetamine the morning of the crash. Investigators found two spoons, syringes and a pipe used to smoke drugs inside Wagehoft’s vehicle.

Wagehoft faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in March.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

