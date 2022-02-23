ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Florida man stuffs crossbow down his pants in retail theft

By John Clark
 4 days ago

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WTVO) — A thief was arrested after he was caught on video stuffing a crossbow down his pants at a True Value store.

According to the Brevard County Sheriff , employees at the store discovered two crossbows had been stolen on February 6th. After looking at the surveillance video, employees saw a man take a crossbow off a shelf and then stuff it down the front of his pants and walk out of the store.

The suspect, Darren Durrant, was found a few days later in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens, police said.

“Believe it or not, Durrant actually fled on foot when he observed Deputy Lindo although as you might imagine after seeing the video, he didn’t get very far!!” wrote Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

He was arrested and charged with Felony Petit Theft. Police said he had two prior felony theft convictions.

