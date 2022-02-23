ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Canyon, AZ

Domestic violence, theft, other incidents reported in Gold Canyon

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VN1me_0eMrwQHC00

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office took the following reports of domestic violence, theft, fraud and other incidents in Gold Canyon Feb. 10-16:

  • Disorderly conduct — noise disturbance, reported at 12:39 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 6100 block of South Fairway Place.
  • Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 7:04 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 12900 block of East Walter Way.
  • Fraud/forgery, reported at 1:19 p.m. Feb. 10 in the 12100 block of East Pivot.
  • Criminal damage — vandalism, reported at 12:05 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 3900 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
  • Fraud/forgery, reported at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 8100 block of East Dalea Way.
  • Domestic violence, reported at 11:22 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 10300 block of East Peralta Canyon Drive.
  • Theft of property, reported at 2:54 p.m. Feb, 14 at East Peralta Road and East Ojo Road.
  • Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 7:54 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 8200 block of East Dalea Way.

Incidents are taken from communitycrimemap.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
218
Followers
237
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.apachejunctionindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy