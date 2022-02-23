ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$10K reward offered for location of missing Louisiana teen

 4 days ago

ZACHARY, La. (AP) — The family of a missing Louisiana teenager is offering a $10,000 reward to bring him home.

Nineteen-year-old Donovan Jones, also known as DJ, vanished from his home in Zachary, Louisiana, around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. He hasn’t been seen since.

The cash reward was offered after canvassing and outreach in the city yielded no information over the weekend, WAFB-TV reported.

On Day 5 of a massive search effort, a prayer vigil was held at New Pilgrim Baptist Church community leaders continued an “if you see something, say something plea” for information on Jones’ whereabouts.

“We want our son home,” said Julie Burks, the teen’s mother. “I can’t stop. We won’t stop. God has given us the strength to continue.”

Community leaders rallied around the teen’s family, hoping a miracle will lead him home.

“All we ask is that the community just step up and help us out,” said Donovan Jones Sr., the missing teenager’s father.

“We just need help in bringing our son back home,” he added.

Anyone with any information on the teen’s location is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393. Investigators describe Jones as 5′8″ tall (1.5 meter, 203 millimeters), weighing 140 (63.5 kilograms) to 150 pounds (68.0 kilograms).

