2 arrested after police seize $81K in drugs in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) —

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested on drug charges after police said they seized about $81,000 worth of drugs from a Bennington apartment and vehicle parked outside.

Police were responding to a call of unwanted men in an apartment early Tuesday. During a search, officers found approximately 600 bags of suspected fentanyl and $1,420 in cash, the Bennington Banner reported.

A police dog helped officers find 4,500 bags of fentanyl, 7 ounces of crack cocaine, and 6 ounces of cocaine in a pickup truck outside.

Two men were arrested and a third man jumped out of a second-floor bathroom window and fled, police said. Anyone with information about the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department.

“We know there is a drug pipeline between Springfield, Massachusetts and Bennington, Vermont,” Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said. “There seems to be a real demand for heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine and there are some who take advantage of that. Even one overdose is too much. We need to do everything we can to stop the people who are bringing this poison in here to Bennington.”