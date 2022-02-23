Spanish Fort Police investigate series of car break-ins

SPANISH FORT, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Spanish Fort Police confirmed on Facebook they are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in at least 3 neighborhoods.

Police Chief John Barber believes the suspect involved in these break-ins could be connected to a pursuit involved with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday, Feb 22.

SFPD said they received a few reports of vehicles being broken into on the night of Tuesday, Feb 22. The police have a few leads on suspects but are requesting the public to provide any information they can that could assist the investigation.

If you have any information that could assist in the investigation, please call SFPD at 251-626-4914.

