Childminders and day care services in Scotland will be able to apply for grants to counter the impacts felt by the Omicron variant of Covid-19.Providers will be able to apply for up to £4,500 from a £9.8 million pot from March 8, the Scottish Government has said.The size of grants will vary by size, with the lowest figure £950 for all those providers registered on December 31 of last year.I would like to thank childcare providers for their continued efforts to provide vital, high quality services to children and families during these most difficult of timesClare HaugheyChildren’s minster Clare Haughey...

WORLD ・ 23 HOURS AGO