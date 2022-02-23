Man sought in string of Albuquerque bank robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is trying to track down a man they say has robbed at least four Albuquerque banks. Around 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, investigators say a man walked into the Enterprise Bank and Trust on the I-25 frontage road near Ellison and handed the teller a demand note. He walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

Story continues below

He is believed to be the same man behind three other bank robberies around town since January 20 – two at the First Financial Credit Union on San Mateo and Menaul and one at the Bank of the West near San Mateo and Montgomery.

Officials say the man is a white male in his 40s, approximately 5’6″, weighing 170 pounds, with brown balding hair, and he was wearing eyeglasses, a disposable mask, green jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

The FBI is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime SToppers at 505-843-STOP.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.