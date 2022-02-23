ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Man sought in string of Albuquerque bank robberies

By Scott Brown
 5 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is trying to track down a man they say has robbed at least four Albuquerque banks. Around 9:41 a.m. Tuesday, investigators say a man walked into the Enterprise Bank and Trust on the I-25 frontage road near Ellison and handed the teller a demand note. He walked out with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is believed to be the same man behind three other bank robberies around town since January 20 – two at the First Financial Credit Union on San Mateo and Menaul and one at the Bank of the West near San Mateo and Montgomery.

Officials say the man is a white male in his 40s, approximately 5’6″, weighing 170 pounds, with brown balding hair, and he was wearing eyeglasses, a disposable mask, green jacket, black shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

The FBI is offering a reward of $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime SToppers at 505-843-STOP.

