ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Jenn de la Vega Has 4 Separate Pantries (at Least)

By Jenn de la Vega
Food52
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Jenn de la Vega’s pantry! In each installment of this series, a recipe developer will share with us the pantry items essential to their cooking. This month, we're exploring seven staples stocking Jenn’s kitchen, which includes Japanese, West Indian, American Southern, and Filipinx ingredients. I...

food52.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food52

La Nouvelle Table Rectangular Small Dishes

When we met these rectangular plates, we knew we needed matching bowls. And here they are: Part of French design house Merci’s La Nouvelle Table collection, they’re made to mix and stack with other dishes and bowls like traditional Japanese bento lunches (though they’ll surely shine on their own too). Their design draws a lil’ inspiration from Russel Wright’s iconic American Modern dinnerware—and we won’t be surprised if they prompt many more stunning collections themselves.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

Is quiche enough?? Mid morning reception

Sounds like you're balancing a lot of factors... Food, time of day, time of week, etc. * For example, if it's on a weekend, people will be more relaxed about time and may half expect it to become brunch or early lunch. * But on a weekday, those who work...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

The Universal Wine Glass

New York–based Glasvin calls this timeless vessel the Universal, and they mean it. It’s an all-purpose glass that plays well with every kind of wine. That’s not the only thing you’ll love about it, either. It manages to be ultra-light and dishwasher-safe all at once. (That’s because it’s hand-blown from the lead-free crystal at extra-high temperatures.) It was designed especially with the wine drinking experience in mind, and you’ll believe it when you sip from the unbelievably thin rim.
DRINKS
Food52

Sushi Bake Is the TikTok Trend That Keeps on Trending

Trends come and go. That’s kind of their thing. Take, for example, low-rise jeans. A whole generation swore those would never return and (shudder) look where we are now. The world of trends isn’t relegated to just fashion, of course. Food, too, is easy prey to the ebb and flow of a trend cycle.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Food52

when u should b careful not to overwork flour when mixing

I baked a lot this past year and never had an issue w dryness. i'm making stephanie jaworski's blueberry streusel muffin this week and she does advise that u not overmix the dry ingredients. i've made several different kinds of muffins recently and some of them didn't even instruct me to fold gently. several said i could just use a whisk.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

How to Scrub Away Rust From Cast Iron

I love cooking with cast-iron. It makes the skin of my salmon or potatoes crispy as heck and is so easy to clean—aka it basically requires no cleaning at all. A rinse of the pan with warm water and a splash of soap, a thorough wipe-down with a paper towel or dish towel and a bit of oil, you’re good to go. It’s the ultimate lazy person’s cookware. But said laziness can come with some unfortunate side effects, such as a rusty cast iron skillet.
HOME & GARDEN
Food52

Is it 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar? Or actual apple cider?

When you find confusing instructions on the Internet, the first thing to do is to see if it was posted elsewhere. This is not specific to Food52 or even just food recipes in general, this advice is applicable to anything: knitting, Linux system administration, auto repair, whatever. In this case...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Food52
Food52

Cheech Marin Loves Snacks, Noodles & Decriminalizing Cannabis

In The Green Scene, there's no such thing as a silly question about cannabis. What's the difference between THC and CBD? How the heck do I make edibles at home? What home design advice can dispensaries teach me? Kick back—we have the answers. The good news is that Cheech...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food52

What would be the best way to cook a frozen tuna steak?

Here's a link to various ways to thaw. I would favor cooking on the grill or wrapped in foil with the mushrooms and onions (I think they enhance but don't cover the tuna flavor). But if you prefer the tuna-with-tomato, go for that. https://www.wikihow.com/Cook-Frozen-Tuna-Steak.
RECIPES
Food52

Spring Is Here! Time to Celebrate the Arrival of Alliums

April showers bring spring alliums. Huzzah! We snag our tote bags, skip to the farmers market, squeal at all the fruits and flowers and vegetables and then: Um, green garlic, is that you? Sorry, um, I mean, green garlic, is that you? It’s been a minute. There’s a lot...
LIFESTYLE
Food52

Vegans Rejoice! We Have 18 Passover Recipes for You.

During Passover, certain plant-based foods are already verboten, which makes finding vegan Passover recipes tricky. During the holiday, most Jewish households avoid chametz, or grains that have come in contact with water for longer than 18 minutes. Depending on which ethnocultural group and branch of Judaism one belongs to, there may be other avoided foods during Passover, from rice to sunflower seeds to lentils. (For some, it also means avoiding anything packaged that isn’t explicitly labeled “kosher for Passover,” even if it does fall within the dietary requirements.) This can make nourishing oneself a bit challenging for vegans who thrive on plant-based staples like grains and legumes. When it comes to vegan Passover recipes that meet most of the religious guidelines, lean heavily into vegetables, quinoa, fruit, matzo, and most nuts. Same rules go for dessert—just add (dairy-free) chocolate.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De La Vega#Vegan#Japanese Rice#White Vinegar#Black Beans#Food Drink#West Indian#American Southern#Filipina#Wonderville#Great Auntie Pina#Sari Sari Store
Food52

Recommendations for Rice Colander / Strainer

Haven't used the Frieling but it looks good. f you subscribe to the "get multiple use out of every tool" theory, consider getting also a colander that fits in your pots, that can be used for other-than-rice...vegetables, pasta, steamed dumplings.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
Food52

18 Essential Oils To De-Stress, Restore, and More

Self-care looks different for everyone. For me, it includes engaging in daily movement, reading as many books as possible, and indulging in some serious couch time. For others like CEO of luxury pet fashion house Pagerie and self-care expert Mandy Madden Kelley, essential oils are key to holistic well-being. “I’m a big believer in nurturing your body in as many ways as you can, which is why I fell in love with aromatherapy,” she says. “When I discovered essential oils, I was invested in finding the best ones to enhance my moods, and relax my body and mind."
LIFESTYLE
Food52

18 Best Passover Desserts to Sweeten Your Seder

Passover desserts might get a bad rap, but here are 18 sweet recipes that you’ll actually want to bake and serve at seder. Some of these recipes call for packaged ingredients, such as almond flour, cocoa, or canned fruit that are not always kosher-for-Passover products. So if you are keeping kosher for Passover, be sure to check the certification on the package first before buying and baking. All of these recipes are free from chametz ("wheat, barley, rye, oats or spelt that has come into contact with water and been allowed to ferment," according to Chabad.org) and kitniyot (corn, rice, sesame, or legumes), so you can feel good about offering them to your family and friends celebrating the holiday.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food52

Karah Prasad

When I left my home country of India behind, there was very little I could take in my 40-​​kilogram baggage allowance. Even with this limited capacity, leaving behind my vat of ghee was never an option. Ghee, or clarified butter, is made from milk fat and is used extensively in Indian cooking (and baking!) My mother would slather it on rotis, bread, rice, my hair—anything at all—for its nutritious value and healing properties. According to her, it’s not apples, but a spoon of ghee a day that keeps the doctors away.
RELIGION
Food52

Creole-Seasoned Seafood Boil

If you're searching for a crowd-friendly Mardi Gras dish or a celebratory spring boil (because, crawfish season), look no further than this seafood boil from recipe developer and content creator Rosalynn Daniels. For a big, bold flavor base, start with Zatarain’s Creole Seasoning, a whole head of garlic, beer, bay leaves, and Zatarain's Concentrated Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab Boil. Hearty potatoes and sweet corn on the cob add extra oomph, but the real stars of the show are the proteins: Zatarain’s 100 percent pork Smoked Andouille Sausage, plus fresh, unpeeled shrimp and snow crab legs (or whole blue crabs). This sausage is pre-cooked, which saves you a step in the process and guarantees that your sausage is already cooked to perfection. When it’s time to serve, drain the liquid and transfer your boil to a large tray or serving dish and drizzle everything in the spicy, seasoned butter for the ultimate family-style meal.
RECIPES
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy