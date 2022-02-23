ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

GBPUSD falls back below 200 hour MA

By Greg Michalowski
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs tensions increase once again in Ukraine, the GBPUSD has seen a move lower and back below its 200 hour moving average at 1.35766. The price ran to a low of 1.3553 so far. That is just above the...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price falls below $40,000

Bitcoin fell below the $40,000 after U.S. stocks saw fractional declines on Friday tied to ongoing uncertainty between Russia and Ukraine. Bitcoin took a hit of more than 7% on Thursday as markets reacted to concerns over a possible invasion of Ukraine. It was the largest percentage decrease since Jan....
MARKETS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Prices In America

Oil prices spiked as the war in Ukraine threatened to cut off the supply of crude, particularly from Russia, one of the largest producers in the world. WTI hit $96, up from a 52 week low of $57.25. Many traders believe crude prices will pierce $100 and may stay there for weeks. Gas prices have […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Average#Gbpusd
morningbrew.com

Russian billionaires are moving their yachts following Western sanctions

Among the Russian sanctions drawn up by Western governments is a pledge to “hunt down” and seize the prized possessions of Russian billionaires—their yachts, mansions, and other property purchased through dirty money. But one of those categories is a moving target, and the target is certainly on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MySanAntonio

China crackdown risk roars back with probe of Jack Ma's empire

From Alibaba to Tencent, China's largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world's biggest internet arena. Three of China's most valuable businesses -- Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan -- have shed more than $100 billion...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Pulmonx stock falls as FY22 revenue outlook seen below estimates

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) stock declined after-hours on Feb. 23 following its Q4 results, where the company provided 2022 revenue outlook to be below analysts' estimates. Q4 total worldwide revenue rose 39% Y/Y to $13.7M. The U.S. revenue was $7.3M, while international revenue was $6.4M. The company said the increase in revenue...
STOCKS
ABC6.com

US daily death average falls below 2,000 for first time in a month

The daily average of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. fell below 2,000 for the first time in nearly a month over the weekend. In the last week, the average has declined by about 15.3% to approximately 1,920 virus-related deaths every day. Although the average remains high, experts say deaths are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

China rattled by calls for Japan to host US nuclear weapons

China has reacted angrily to calls by Japan’s influential former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, for Tokyo to consider hosting US nuclear weapons in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising concern over Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. Abe, who presided over record defence budgets before resigning in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pension schemes assessing portfolios in response to Ukraine crisis

Pension schemes are assessing their portfolios in response to the crisis in the Ukraine and considering whether to enact exclusion policies, according to an industry body.The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) said UK pension schemes will have an “extremely low level” of direct investment in Russia.But it added that schemes are looking at the levels of any direct or indirect holdings they have in their investment portfolios and taking action to comply with UK sanctions.Typically, UK pension schemes will have an extremely low level of direct investment in Russia - less than 0.5% of assets in the case of...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy