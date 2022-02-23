GBPUSD falls back below 200 hour MA

Pension schemes are assessing their portfolios in response to the crisis in the Ukraine and considering whether to enact exclusion policies, according to an industry body.The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) said UK pension schemes will have an “extremely low level” of direct investment in Russia.But it added that schemes are looking at the levels of any direct or indirect holdings they have in their investment portfolios and taking action to comply with UK sanctions.Typically, UK pension schemes will have an extremely low level of direct investment in Russia - less than 0.5% of assets in the case of...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO