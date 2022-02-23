ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

J. Larry Newton Elementary School celebrates adding 20 new classrooms to campus

By Meaghan Mackey
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Public School System cut the ribbon on 20 new classrooms at J. Larry Newton Elementary School on Wednesday.

The new classrooms opened right after Christmas.

The renovations were made to accommodate more students amid the growing population in Baldwin County.

The classrooms were added in a new, single-story addition to the campus.

The renovation project cost about $4.2 million dollars and is being paid through the Pay As You Go program, which is unique to Baldwin County where costs will be paid off completely in a four-year period without any long-term bonds or additional taxes.

