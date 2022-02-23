ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Ask McEnearney: Do I need to renovate in order to sell?

Cover picture for the articleAnswer: Home Sellers are bombarded these days with offers to buy their homes, ways to renovate to get the highest offer, and how to obtain the absolute highest price. It can be confusing, even paralyzing — the answer is a resounding “it depends.”. As in most elements...

Inside Nova

Ask McEnearney: 11 ways to love your current home

When my clients sell their homes, they spend a lot of effort into getting it ready to show, then they often look around and think, “Wow, this place looks great – why didn’t we do some of these things years ago?!” Here are a few inexpensive ideas that can help make your current home a more appealing and livable sanctuary for you and your family.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thespruce.com

What Size Curtains Do I Need?

Maybe you recently moved into your place and have been living with temporary shades for weeks on end. Or perhaps you're ready to say goodbye to your home's blah builder grade blinds and add some personality to each room. Sound familiar? Well, no matter your situation, we've got you covered if you're gearing up to go curtain shopping! We all know that curtains play a number of roles within a space–they offer privacy, of course, and can make a room look more curated and complete. Maybe you swear by blackout curtains at night to get those precious Zzzs. Curtains also can help set the tone within a space; saturated velvet panels will add a luxe looking touch to the living room, while a sheer silk fabric invokes a more laid back look.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Wyoming News

Do I need a good credit score?

Contrary to popular belief, a good credit score isn’t a requirement for homeownership—but it can be helpful if you want to get access to the best loan interest rates. Lenders use credit scores to evaluate your credit history and determine your eligibility for mortgage and interest rate options. Boosting your score improves your chances of getting approved for lower rates on your mortgage, which saves you money over the life of the loan. That said, conventional loans are hardly the only mortgage loan option available to homebuyers. Government-backed loans, like Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans or U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loans, make it possible to purchase a home with a FICO credit score as low as 500 to 580 in some cases. These types of loans can be a great way for buyers with credit blemishes to get funding for their homes at low interest rates.
REAL ESTATE
Wyoming News

What is a contingency and do I need one?

Most contracts have a contingency clause that allows buyers to back out if the inspection comes back with issues, which can be anything from a broken water heater to a mildew issue in the bathroom. Buyers can also add a mortgage contingency that protects them from financial penalties if they don’t qualify for a loan to purchase the home. There may be other contingencies included in the contract, and if these stipulations cannot be met, you can often back out of the contract without strict financial repercussions—but you’ll need to consult your real estate agent and perhaps an attorney or...
REAL ESTATE
TMZ.com

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Finds Buyer for Massachusetts Estate

Joe Perry doesn't have to dream on when it comes to unloading a prime piece of real estate -- 'cause the dude's got himself a buyer ... and the sale's about to make him a bundle. The Aerosmith rocker's Massachusetts estate in Duxbury -- consisting of more than 7 acres...
DUXBURY, MA
countryliving.com

This Tiny Texas Town is Beloved for Antiquing. But That's Not the Only Reason to Visit.

Situated roughly halfway between Austin and Houston, it’s fair to say that the teeny, tiny Texas town of Round Top—just one square mile!—has perhaps an outsize reputation. First incorporated in 1870, the village was named for a circular tower atop the postmaster’s house. Though the population tally officially hovers just under 90 most of the year, it swells to nearly 100,000 during thrice-yearly antiques fairs that are known to attract the country’s top interior design talent.
TEXAS STATE
WAFF

FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Why Do I Need Renters Insurance?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Can you afford to replace your laptop if it’s stolen or buy new houseware if your kitchen goes up in smoke?. These are things to think about if you don’t have renters insurance. We spoke with an insurance expert who explained why it’s important and surprisingly how affordable renters insurance is.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

