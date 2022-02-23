Driver arrested after crashing into apartment building, rupturing gas line

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — An apartment building was evacuated after an SUV crashed into the back of the complex and ruptured a gas line on Wednesday, according to firefighters at the scene.

Officials said the driver hit a tree, went down a hill, across a driveway, through a fence and into the apartment building.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody, according to police, but all they will tell us is that their investigation is ongoing.

Emergency crews and Peoples Gas responded to the scene in the 100 block of A Drive in West Mifflin.

The gas has since been shut off.

A Port Authority bus is being used as a warming shelter for tenants who were evacuated. The apartment complex is trying to find a place for them to stay because the repairs will probably take more than a day.

The American Red Cross was on scene for a time helping 72 displaced residents.

©2022 Cox Media Group