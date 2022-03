Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a bill into law that is expected to clear the way for part-time workers to keep unemployment aid they received during the pandemic. The eligibility of part-time workers for unemployment and their ability to keep it after the fact was in question following confusion over whether claimants should have marked whether they were "able and available" for full-time work during the pandemic.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO