Man with nightstick arrested after threatening mother, child, 6, at UES subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A nightstick-wielding man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly threatened a mom and her 6-year-old son at an Upper East Side subway station, authorities said.

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. on a southbound 4 train at the 86th Street station, when the boy made “incidental contact,” and accidentally kicked 67-year-old Charles Hodge, police said.

Hodge allegedly then responded by pushing the boy, officials said.

The mother, Kayla McCutchen, told The Post that Hodge then reached into his bag and pulled out an expandable baton and said, “Do you want to get hurt?”

The mother said good Samaritans then intervened and began to "wrestle the weapon out of his hand" until police came.

Hodge was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.