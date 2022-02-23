ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US stocks trade higher on hopes for less tension out of Russia

By Greg Michalowski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opening bell has rung and the major indices are off and running with all moving higher in early trading. The S&P is looking to snap a three...

Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indian shares close sharply higher on Russia-West de-escalation hopes

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session with broad-based buying, following a report that some Russian troops were returning to their bases in areas near Ukraine. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 3.03% at 17,352.45, while the...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply higher as Ukraine tensions show tentative signs of easing

Stocks finished sharply higher Tuesday, with major indexes snapping a three-day losing streak, as Russia said it was pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine after concluding military exercises. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 422 points, or 1.2%, to finish near 34,988, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained around 69 points, or 1.6%, to close near 4,471. The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 350 points, or 2.5%, ending near 14,140. Worries over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine had dogged equities in recent sessions. Analysts said it was too soon to sound the all-clear signal on Ukraine. Speaking at the White House, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. had not verified that Russian units had returned home. An invasion remains "distinctly possible," the president said.
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip on heightening Ukraine tensions

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slid on Thursday after reports of clashes in eastern Ukraine kept investors on edge, while weekly jobless claims data was awaited for clues on a labor market recovery.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Trade Desk stock heads higher after upbeat earnings, outlook

Shares of The Trade Desk were up more than 3% in premarket trading Wednesday after the advertising-technology company exceeded expectations with its latest financial results and delivered an upbeat outlook. The company generated fourth-quarter net income of $8.0 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $151.9 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, The Trade Desk earned 42 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share a year earlier and ahead of the FactSet consensus, which was for 27 cents a share. Revenue rose to $395.6 million from $319.9 million and exceeded the FactSet consensus that was for $389.2 million. For the first quarter, The Trade Desk anticipates revenue of at least $303 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) of about $91 million. Analysts tracked by FactSet had been looking for $287 million in revenue and $81 million in adjusted Ebitda. The stock has declined about 28% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has slipped roughly 5%.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Slip as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Build

Equities struggled out of the gate Monday as investors, already trying to keep one eye trained on any signs of the Federal Reserve's next move, had to keep their other eye out for developments in Eastern Europe. Citing the ongoing buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border, Secretary of...
STOCKS
FOX8 News

Russia, Ukraine tensions could impact US economy

(WGHP) — The Russia-Ukraine crisis is playing out more than five thousand miles away from the Piedmont Triad but could soon have an impact on how much you pay to travel.  “We have to stop them now before it spirals out of control,” said Dr. Thomas Porter, a Russian history professor at North Carolina A&T State University. “It’s […]
ECONOMY

