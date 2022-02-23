ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OSDH: 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOpf6_0eMrtslD00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Officials say more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 1,016,945 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March of 2020.

Family claims there’s proof victim of former Oklahoma City officer Daniel Holtzclaw recanted

That’s an increase of 1,010 cases.

At this point, officials believe there are 7,674 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oklahoma has seen 14,488 deaths as of Wednesday. That’s an increase of 63 deaths since Tuesday’s numbers.

U.S. House candidate accused of alcohol-fueled profanities toward pre-teen girls

Officials say there were 766 Oklahomans hospitalized with COVID-19 on average over the past three days. Authorities also noted that there were 47 pediatric hospitalizations for COVID-19 included in that number.

Health leaders say over 2.75 million Oklahomans have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine, while 2.20 million have completed the series.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Holtzclaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Oklahoma#Osdh#U S House#Oklahomans
KFOR

Pro Hearing Sponsored Content: Enriching Relationships Through Hearing

PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT Communication is fundamental to any relationship, whether personal or professional. It is the greatest contributing factor in thriving relationships, however, it can also be a great obstacle. This is because communication is complicated and is multifaceted. Consider body language, word choice, tone, hearing, listening, eye contact, etc. Even the simplest interactions rely […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

KFOR

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy