Career fair participants wanted in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jefferson Davis County High School (JDCHS) is looking for alumni and community members to participate in the 2022 Career Fair.

JDCSD leaders are looking to provide students with an array of potential career fields. Participants will be able to provide students with information about respective career fields. Participants are encouraged to bring brochures, handouts, supplies and other trinkets to share with students.

The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25. Email LaSonja Graves at lgraves@jdcsd.org or Tarshall Strickland at tstrickland@jdcsd.org to participate.

