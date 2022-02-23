ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Guinness Beer Could Soon Be Made With Regeneratively-Grown Barley

 4 days ago
Guinness has been around since 1759 — but just because the beer company is old doesn’t mean it isn’t progressive. In fact, Guinness just announced a new regenerative agriculture pilot program that the brand believes will be one of Ireland’s most ambitious agriculture programs in...

GreenMatters

