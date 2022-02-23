Africa’s Oldest DNA Is Helping Address Science’s Racial Bias

When the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project was announced in 2015, it promised a brave new energy future for Europe. Criss-crossing under the Baltic Sea from western Siberia to make land in Germany, it assured Germany—and the tight-knit European energy market, through which natural gas supplies cross borders with ease—guaranteed supply. Nord Stream 2 was built to bypass Ukraine, in a move designed by Russia to add economic pressure to the country following a partial invasion of the country’s east in 2014. Russia’s gas supply contracts through Ukraine are up for renewal in 2024, and Russia seems minded to ditch them, and the supply to the country entirely. It wouldn’t be anything new for Russia, which has long used its position as the world’s energy supplier to threaten other countries.
