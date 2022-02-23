ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Africa’s Oldest DNA Is Helping Address Science’s Racial Bias

By Matt Reynolds
Wired
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman history is written in DNA. Where our ancestors lived and who they loved—the story is right there if we can see into their genes. The trouble is that the ravages of climate and time degrade DNA, making its secrets harder and harder to detect. Gradually, however, scientists have begun to...

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Is Africa Russia’s Next Target?

In 1962 Professor Samuel Finer published an original book entitled ‘The Man on Horseback’ a text devoted to the role of the military in politics, notably in the case of the military dictatorships of the time, and the prevalence of coups d’état. A few years later (1968), another ‘indispensable’ text, Richard Clutterbuck’s ‘Coup d'État: A Practical Handbook’ appeared.
POLITICS
Outdoor Life

The DNA Technique That’s Identifying Serial Killers Is Helping Track Ivory Poachers

Forensic experts are now using DNA from elephant tusks to learn more about the criminal networks that are poaching and smuggling ivory. A research team—made up of scientists with the Center for Environmental Forensic Science and agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security—analyzed DNA from 4,320 elephant tusks that were seized between 2002 and 2019. One of the team’s findings, which were published in Nature Human Behavior on Feb. 14, revealed that three major criminal groups are responsible for most of Africa’s illegal ivory trade.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Ancient DNA helps reveal the social changes in Africa 50,000 years ago that shaped the human story

Every person alive on the planet today is descended from people who lived as hunter-gatherers in Africa. The continent is the cradle of human origins and ingenuity, and with each new fossil and archaeological discovery, we learn more about our shared African past. Such research tends to focus on when our species, Homo sapiens, spread out to other landmasses 80,000–60,000 years ago. But what happened in Africa after that, and why don't we know more about the people who remained?
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#East Africa#Dna Test#Siberian#Neanderthal#African#Yale University
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may have also been involved in the giant impact that formed the MOON, study reveals

The Chelyabinsk meteor that exploded over Russia in 2013 may also have been involved in the massive impact that formed the moon, a new study suggests. Researchers led by the University of Cambridge think it may have been been part of an ancient collision that broke off a chunk of baby Earth to form the moon 4.5 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
Wired

Scientists Map the Dark Matter Web Surrounding the Milky Way

In the 1980s and ’90s, when Carlos Frenk worked on some of the first theories of cold dark matter—“cold” refers to the invisible particles’ relatively slow speed—he thought the idea wouldn’t last very long. He and his colleagues had already tested a theory of faster-moving “hot” dark matter, the possibility that it is made of particles like neutrinos, and quickly ruled it out. Instead, the theory of cold dark matter became astrophysicists’ “standard model” for two decades, a mantle it still carries.
ASTRONOMY
Wired

The US Fixation on Chinese Espionage Is Bad for Science

Had I been born a decade later, would I still have aspired to come to the United States to be a scientist? Over the past few years, I’ve asked myself this question countless times and am nowhere near an answer. As a child in China in the 1990s, I looked to the beautiful country across the Pacific as the place where I wanted to be, and I learned that a career in the sciences would take me there. When I arrived in Chicago in 2009 for my PhD in physics, it was a dream come true. But as tensions rise between my birth country and my adopted home, the dream is now suspect. Being a foreign scientist in the US—and being Chinese in particular—has been labeled a security risk.
FOREIGN POLICY
Wired

Inside the Science of Cell-Cultured Shrimp

In 2018, a food-science startup in Singapore announced a scientific breakthrough: the ability to produce shrimp from stem cells. “The greatest challenge to creating cultivated seafood is that there is no existing science about how to do it,” says Sandhya Sriram, a co-founder of Shiok Meats (“shiok” means “delicious” in Malay slang). “So we started from scratch.”
WILDLIFE
Wired

Europe Is Scrambling to Turn Its Back on Russian Oil and Gas

When the $11 billion Nord Stream 2 project was announced in 2015, it promised a brave new energy future for Europe. Criss-crossing under the Baltic Sea from western Siberia to make land in Germany, it assured Germany—and the tight-knit European energy market, through which natural gas supplies cross borders with ease—guaranteed supply. Nord Stream 2 was built to bypass Ukraine, in a move designed by Russia to add economic pressure to the country following a partial invasion of the country’s east in 2014. Russia’s gas supply contracts through Ukraine are up for renewal in 2024, and Russia seems minded to ditch them, and the supply to the country entirely. It wouldn’t be anything new for Russia, which has long used its position as the world’s energy supplier to threaten other countries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
FOREIGN POLICY
Wired

The True Story of the Viral False Teeth That Fooled The World

PAUL BISHOP'S ODYSSEY started—like all great mysteries—with the arrival of an unsolicited package. The thick envelope bearing a Spanish postmark immediately struck Bishop as odd. The 63-year-old civil servant from Greater Manchester wasn’t expecting any mail from Spain. He didn’t even know anyone in Spain. And he certainly wasn’t expecting what he found inside the package: A complete top set of false teeth. His own teeth, in fact. Teeth he had last seen 11 years ago on a boozy holiday to Spain. Teeth with a story to tell.
HEALTH
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wired

How US Sanctions Will Crimp Russia's Tech Sector

Last November, the tech giant Yandex unveiled Chervonenkis, Russia’s most powerful supercomputer and the 19th most powerful commercial computer on the planet. Chervonenkis, which Yandex uses to train artificial intelligence algorithms for applications like web search and translation, was built by linking together more than 1,500 chips from the US company Nvidia.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy