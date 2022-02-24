New development could be coming to this former Gainesville church site on Dawsonville Highway

A fast-food restaurant and an oil change business are proposed on the site of the former Trinity Baptist Church on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville. - photo by Jeff Gill

A fast-food restaurant and an oil change business are proposed at the site of the former Trinity Baptist Church at 989 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville.

The two-story brick church, which sits on 6.6 acres, would be torn down as part of the development.

The property is between McEver Corners Shopping Center and Beechwood Boulevard. That area of Dawsonville Highway/Ga. 53 near McEver Road has become a commercial hub in recent years, with the opening of several restaurants and shopping centers.

Interface Properties LLC is set to go before the Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on March 8 seeking to rezone all the property to general business to allow for the development. Part of the property is already zoned general business, while the rest is zoned residential.

The 3,750-square-foot restaurant and the 2,085-square-foot oil change business would make up the first phase of the development, facing Dawsonville Highway.

“They’re talking to prospective tenants,” said Gainesville lawyer Steve Gilliam, representing Interface Properties.

The second phase at the rear of the property would be limited to a child care center, “kennel, lodging services, office, retreat center, self-service storage facility or veterinarian/animal hospital,” according to the documents.

The church was turned over as a “deed of gift/no sale price” to Chattahoochee Baptist Association in June 2021, according to Hall County records.

“The congregation shrank down so small that they basically authorized the termination of the church,” Gilliam said.

The property’s 2021 value is $790,460, according to Hall records.