Bessemer, AL

Amazon is once again interfering in a unionization vote at an Alabama warehouse, according to the union seeking to represent workers there

By Sarah Jackson
Business Insider
 5 days ago
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

  • Amazon has been accused of interfering in its second union vote at an Alabama warehouse.
  • The union says Amazon removed literature from break rooms and holds captive audience meetings promoting anti-union sentiment.
  • This second vote is being held because the NLRB found Amazon interfered in the first vote last year.

Amazon has been accused of interfering in its second union vote at an Alabama warehouse.

Workers at its Bessemer, Alabama, facility are currently voting on whether or not they'd like to be represented by The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU). They had previously weighed in on unionization in a vote last year, but the National Labor Relations Board ordered this second vote after finding that Amazon interfered in the first vote.

Now, the RWDSU says Amazon is at it again.

The union filed three unfair labor practice charges against Amazon on Tuesday, according to a press release. They say the company has removed pro-union literature from break rooms, is holding captive audience meetings where anti-union messages are forced onto workers, and is limiting workers' warehouse access before and after their shifts.

The latter charge amounts to "limiting workers' ability to talk with each other" amid their efforts to rally support for the union, said former NLRB member and chair Wilma Liebman in the release.

"Amazon is up to its same intimidation tactics, it must be stopped, and we must be permitted to have a truly free and fair election," said Serena Wallace, a worker at the warehouse and a member of Bessemer's BAmazon Union organizing committee, in the release.

"We're confident that our teams have fully complied with the law," said Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, in a statement. "Our focus remains on working directly with our team to make Amazon a great place to work."

In last year's vote, workers at the warehouse also said Amazon held mandatory "union education" meetings and posted scores of anti-union flyers. Workers ultimately voted not to unionize, with 70.9% of valid ballots counted being opposed to the union.

The RWDSU later filed 23 objections to Amazon's conduct during the election, and the NLRB concluded six of them amounted to unfair labor practices, including Amazon's installation of the mailbox outside the warehouse, which violated a previous NLRB ruling and gave the impression that the company was surveilling workers who used the mailbox to cast their votes.

Amazon also faces a union vote next month at its JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island, New York.

Are you an Amazon worker with a story you'd like to share? Email this reporter at sjackson@insider.com using a non-work device.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Business
