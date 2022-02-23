Glendale golf event to support cancer patients

Residents can enjoy a day of golf for a life-giving cause — supporting patients in their fight against cancer.

Join Sun Health Foundation for Driving FORE Superior Health Charity Golf Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at Topgolf in Glendale, 6101 N. 99th Ave.

Golf enthusiasts or casual players will be golfing while providing cancer patients at Banner Boswell and Banner Del E. Webb medical centers with cutting-edge treatments and medical technology through the Generosity for Generations Campaign.

Medical professionals, patients, caregivers and survivors will be honored in the fight against cancer. Opportunities are available to honor someone in the print program.

All skill levels welcome, including non-golfers

Point-scoring golf games

Tournament-style game play

Fun for both individuals and families

Ticket price includes food and beverages

Individuals can form their own team or Sun Health will connect players with one. Contests will be conducted and prizes will be awarded. A golf pro will also be on hand to offer tips. The entire VIP floor will be transformed into a private party.

Visit SunHealthFoundation.org/golf to RSVP, or contact Janine.McGhee@sunhealth.org or 623-471-8503. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Sponsors to date include Banner Health, HILGARTWILSON, JDM Partners, Morrison Living and The Weitz Company.

Safety measures are being implemented at Topgolf, including wearing masks and social distancing.