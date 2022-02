“Not all Retinols are made equal!” dermatologist Azadeh Shirazi tells Elite Daily — and that especially applies to drugstore retinols. “Retinoid is the umbrella term for the class of molecules that bind to retinoic acid receptors. Retinols are a less potent type of retinoids — the latter being a prescription,” says Dr. Shirazi, who adds that the “active form of vitamin A is retinoic acid.” When it comes to shopping for the best drugstore retinols, “The percentage of retinol is important to determine if the product will actually deliver all the goodness and magic that vitamin A has to offer. Studies show prescription-strength retinoic acid is 10 times stronger than retinols, so it’s best to at least start with a 0.25 to 0.5% retinol [over the counter] to see results,” the dermatologist explains.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO