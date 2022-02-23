ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cyberattacks on the rise as conflict looms between Russia and Ukraine

By Danielle MacKimm
 5 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – Due to the conflict taking place between Russia and Ukraine, the Department Homeland Security (DHS) is emphasizing the risk Americans are under. Every U.S. organization is in danger of cyber threats.

As stated in a video produced by NBC , the DHS is urging every organization, business, and government agency to act now and keep an eye out for Russian activity in their networks. Organizations have been advised to shore up cyber defenses, test backup systems, and ensure manual override systems are working for critical infrastructure.

Amongst other things, security experts additionally warn that Russia could launch dis- or misinformation campaigns targeting Western countries.

Romance scams: What are they and how do I avoid them?

A Salt Lake City Community College Cybersecurity Professor, Rob Buhler, has reached out with some precautions we can all take as individuals, homeowners, and business owners to ensure our cyber safety.

Steps for cyber protection:

Individuals

  • No open wifi
  • DON’T click email or text links
  • Use strong passwords
  • Check credit reports often
  • Freeze your credit!

Homeowners

  • Make sure your network is secure.
  • Change router and wifi passwords
  • Use hardware and software firewalls
  • Activate an anti-virus program
  • Parents beware of IoT devices in the home. They use old or no security.
CLOSER LOOK: What you need to know about the Ukraine-Russia crisis

Businesses

  • Make sure software is up to date
  • Visit NIST.gov for security guidelines tailored to the type and size of the business.
  • Avoid Ransomware snares by making sure you have solid backup protocols.
  • Go to ready.gov/cybersecurity for more steps on cyber-protection.
ABC4

ABC4

