Brown County, KS

Multiple suspects arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at 114 W Front St

 5 days ago
Brown County, KANSAS – According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, all three suspects were arrested on Sunday.

Brown County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on W Front St in Fairview.

The search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation, police said.

The responding deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, marijuana, meth pipes and drug paraphernalia.

All three suspects, Jane Teske, Roger Teske and Sharon Drake, were arrested and taken into custody.

65-year-old Jane is now charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

58-year-old Roger is now charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

47-year-old Sharon Drake is now charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and $1,000 warrant out of Doniphan Co. for Failure to Appear.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

