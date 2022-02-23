ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontonagon, MI

Porcupine Mountains Ski Area to host Winter Carnival this weekend

By Emily Bingham
The Ann Arbor News
 5 days ago
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- Visitors to the Porcupine Mountains area this weekend can celebrate the season’s last gasp with fireworks and a day full of family-friendly...

MLive

2 rescued from side of icy dune near popular Sleeping Bear trail

LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – Firefighters rappelled down a bluff at Sleeping Bear Dunes to rescue two people clinging to the side of it. According to the Glen Lake Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the Empire Bluff Trail at 6:13 p.m. on Sunday. The 1.5-mile round trip trail zigzags through forests and leads to a high bluff overlooking Lake Michigan.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Zoo moving birds indoors due to avian flu threat in Michigan

DETROIT – Staff at the Detroit Zoo are taking precautions to protect its birds from a highly contagious and deadly virus confirmed in a Michigan bird flock. The zoo is in the process of moving most of its birds indoors, where they will remain as long as necessary to ensure their health and safety after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the state on Feb. 24.
DETROIT, MI
The Ark hosts 35th annual storytelling festival

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ark will be hosting its 35th annual Storytelling Festival this weekend, bringing in six local and regional storytellers to share a variety of tales. The Ark, 316 S Main St. in Ann Arbor, will be hosting six local and regional storytellers on Feb. 26 for its 2022 Storytelling Festival. Storytellers include Steve Daut, Lorelle Otis, Jane Fink, Rich Swanson, who are from the Ann Arbor Storytellers’ Guild. They will be joined by Larry Castleberry from the Detroit Association of Black Storytellers and Barbara Schutzgruber from the Lansing Storytellers.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

