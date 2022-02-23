Porcupine Mountains Ski Area to host Winter Carnival this weekend

DETROIT – Staff at the Detroit Zoo are taking precautions to protect its birds from a highly contagious and deadly virus confirmed in a Michigan bird flock. The zoo is in the process of moving most of its birds indoors, where they will remain as long as necessary to ensure their health and safety after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the state on Feb. 24.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO