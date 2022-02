From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. As news spread of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the markets, which had already been flagging, took a steep plunge. Despite the grim news coming out of Kyiv, however, stocks began to recover through the day, rising higher after President Joe Biden's announcement of new sanctions being imposed on Russia. On Friday, the Dow and the S&P rose more than 2 percent with the Nasdaq jumping more than 1.3 percent. While the markets were down overall for the week, things appeared calmer with oil prices dropping and Treasury Yields held steady.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO