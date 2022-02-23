Vikings: Valhalla star Sam Corlett says it’s an “absolute honour” to lead the new Netflix series

If you were a fan of Michael Hirsch’s Vikings series and wished the series had continued in some way, I’ve got some great news to share, Netflix has made a new Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla, that takes place one hundred years later and it starts streaming on February 25th. Created by Jeb Stuart, the new series follows the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them is revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings’ Erik the Red. Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO