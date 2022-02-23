ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings: Valhalla star Sam Corlett says it’s an “absolute honour” to lead the new Netflix series

By Jakob Barnes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Corlett is a young Australian actor set for big things, as he takes on a leading role in the upcoming Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla, portraying the famous Scandinavian explorer Leif Eriksson. In a recent interview with The Digital Fix, the Valhalla star described the role as “an absolute honour”, and...

TheWrap

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Review: Bloody Nordic Mayhem Returns, This Time on Netflix

Recently, I watched Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” and wondered who in this crazy moment would want to escape to a disaster movie populated by tsunamis, towering infernos and moon chunks cratering the Earth? As it turned out: no one. But don’t we crave escape? When I want a psychic getaway, I’m always satisfied by the visceral weirdness of “Vikings.” So, how great is it that Michael Hirst’s historical epic, which started in relative obscurity in 2013 on the History Channel, lasted for six whole seasons and made stars of Travis Fimmel as legendary warrior Ragnar Lothbrok and Katheryn Winnick as his sword-slinging ex, Lagertha, among a horde of others?
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

How to Watch ‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Is the Spinoff Series Streaming Online?

It has been just over a year since Michael Hirst’s hit series Vikings wrapped up after six incredible seasons and for the lucky fans of the show, a spin-off series was already in the works. Vikings: Valhalla was already in the pipeline three years ago and finally, after a filming setback, the dawn of a new era of Viking content is upon us.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Yellowstone Is Getting Another Spinoff Series, Plus Good News For 1883

Yellowstone has become one of the biggest hits on television with Kevin Costner leading the drama about the complicated Dutton family and their ranch in Montana. Paramount+ delivered the first spinoff with 1883 in late 2021, and now the streaming service has good news not only for 1883, but another spinoff on the way for the Dutton family.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Brie Larson wants to be in Fast and Furious

Captain Marvel herself, Brie Larson, wants to swap her fighter jets for luxury cars. Appearing in commercials for Nissan with her fellow MCU stars Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Dave Bautista (Drax) has given her the need for speed; “Please, please tell everybody I would of course want to be in a Fast and Furious movie.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's New 'Suspenseful' Series Terrifies Viewers

Netflix recently debuted one of its newest "suspenseful" sci-fi shows on the streaming platform and it's no secret from the looks of social media that it is terrifying viewers. If you've perused the streaming service lately, you've likely noticed Archive 81 in the most-watched categories. Though it has slipped out of the Top 10 since its Jan. 14 drop, the series revolves around an archivist (Mamoudou Athie) who "takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult."
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in Plunging, Strapless Gown and Hidden Sky-High Boots at 2022 SAG Awards

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga popped on the red carpet at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night in California. The “House of Gucci” star is nominated for her work in the drama film, both for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture trophies. The Academy Award-winning actress arrived in a sharp white Armani gown, which folded out with two triangular accents to create a plunging neckline. A sparkling structured bustier created a strapless silhouette. Gaga’s ensemble was complete with a flowing...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Vikings: Valhalla’s Sam Corlett and Leo Suter Talk Filming the Huge London Bridge Action Sequence and Tease Season 2

If you were a fan of Michael Hirsch’s Vikings series and wished the series had continued in some way, I’ve got some great news to share, Netflix has made a new Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla, that takes place one hundred years later and it starts streaming on February 25th. Created by Jeb Stuart, the new series follows the exploits and adventures of some of the most notable (and infamous) names in Norse history. Chief among them is revered Viking ruler Harald Hardrada (Leo Suter), along with the explorer Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Old Norse religious leader Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), the son and daughter of Vikings’ Erik the Red. Vikings: Valhalla also stars Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson), Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon), Laura Berlin (Emma of Normandy), David Oakes (Earl of Godwin), Louis Davison (Prince Edmund), Bosco Hogan (King Aethelred II), Asbjørn Krogh Nissen (Jarl Kåre), Pollyanna McIntosh (Aelfgifu of Northampton), and Soren Pilmark (King Sweyn Forkbeard).
TV SERIES
Daily Beast

Netflix Has Your ‘Game of Thrones’ Fix With ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

A familiarity with History’s Vikings isn’t required in order to enjoy its sequel series Vikings: Valhalla, which is set one hundred years after its predecessor and thus spins its own stand-alone tale of Viking conquest, treachery and conflict, the latter of which is not only external but internal as well, thanks to schisms between Viking culture’s traditional paganism and burgeoning Christianity. Those religious ruptures are the engine driving much of Jeb Stuart’s eight-episode Netflix affair (Feb. 25), although as admirers of Michael Hirst’s original Vikings know, the real draw here is roaring, screaming macho violence and sex, all of it delivered with a healthy dose of blood and the occasional glimpse of titillating nudity.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Luke Cage showrunner comments on Marvel series leaving Netflix

The Netflix Marvel TV series are set to leave the streaming service at the end of February 2022. It was thought that The Defenders’ individual series would be heading to Disney Plus but that doesn’t seem to be the case (or at least not immediately) and no new home has been announced for the shows.
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Vikings: Valhalla’: five things to know about the gruesome new spin-off

It’s little exaggeration to say that Vikings – writer Michael Hirst’s historical drama about the Norsemen of early medieval Scandinavia – was a phenomenon. Obsessed with blood, sex, and paganism, this was a show that saw people crucified, burned alive and having their lungs pulled through their ribcage. It was fabulously demented – and became Amazon Prime Video’s most watched show ever during its final season in 2020. Obviously, there was always going to be more.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star lines up new Netflix series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine favourite Melissa Fumero has landed her next leading role in an upcoming Netflix comedy about the ill-fated video rental chain Blockbuster. We wonder if her new character likes Die Hard. Melissa, who played Amy Santiago in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has signed up for the aptly-titled Blockbuster alongside Randall Park,...
TV & VIDEOS
Idaho8.com

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ sails onto Netflix with more bloody battles and epic scale

“Vikings” turned out to be a remarkably durable concept, so much so that they could kill off the main character and trudge onward through the mud and muck. Sailing from History channel to Netflix, “Vikings: Valhalla” should be an even bigger attraction, charting a new chapter set more than a century after the original, while offering most of the same lusty charms.
TV SERIES

