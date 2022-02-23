ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Suspect follows, fires several bullets at occupied vehicle in Spotsylvania

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man in connection to a shooting into an occupied vehicle incident that happened last week.

On February 19, around 8:06 p.m., the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Stubbs Bridge Road and Woolfolk Road for a reported shooting.

Brian Simpson (Photo by Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office)

Once deputies arrived on scene, they learned that a dispute happened at a home on Woolfolk Rd. between several people.

Two people left the residence in a vehicle when they noticed someone following them.

The suspect then fired several rounds toward the occupied vehicle and hit it.

No injuries were reported from the shooting and the suspect returned to his residence where he was arrested without incident. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police identified 46-year-old Brian Simpson as the suspect and arrested him for felony shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Simpson was taken before the magistrate and released on a personal recognizance bond.

