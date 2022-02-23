ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI man killed in snowmobile collision with log truck

By Melissa Vennix
MORAN TWP., Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police St. Ignace post are investigating a fatal snowmobile accident that occurred on February 22 in the afternoon involving one snowmobile operator and a logging truck.

The snowmobile was driven by Dean Daggett a 59-year-old male from Kenockee. He was riding southbound on Schoolhouse Rd. and collided with a logging truck going around a blind curve. The driver of the snowmobile was its lone occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the logging truck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation, alcohol and speed are unknown factors. MSP troopers were assisted by the Mackinac County Sheriff’s Department , St. Ignace Fire, Hendrick’s EMS and Straits EMS.

