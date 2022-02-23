Strickland Leads Bipartisan, Bicameral Letter to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), a member of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, and Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12), Co-Chair of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus, led a bipartisan, bicameral letter to Congressional leadership urging them to expand the use of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds (HEERF)...thesubtimes.com
