Strickland Leads Bipartisan, Bicameral Letter to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities

It was exactly seven years ago tomorrow that the public saw something highly unusual on the floor of the U.S. Senate: a snowball. Republican Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma — at the time, the chair of the committee overseeing environmental policy — presented the snowball to his colleagues, before tossing it to an aide, as part of his case against the climate change. As the Oklahoman saw it, snow in Washington, D.C., in February was evidence that the planet isn’t warming.

