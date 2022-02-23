Base grant applications will be submitted
Four entities in Geary County plan to submit base grant applications to the state for funding on different efforts. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said this involves $100 million in...jcpost.com
Four entities in Geary County plan to submit base grant applications to the state for funding on different efforts. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said this involves $100 million in...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0