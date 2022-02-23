ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Base grant applications will be submitted

 4 days ago
Four entities in Geary County plan to submit base grant applications to the state for funding on different efforts. EDC Director Mickey Fornaro-Dean said this involves $100 million in...

JC Post

Live-kill beef processing plant proposal attracts the spotlight Saturday

The question of what a live-kill beef processing plant would mean for Geary County was explored during a public meeting on Saturday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. It was hosted by Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development With Open Communications, who are opposed to the project. There was a sizable turnout for the event where expert speakers who have done research on the topic spoke, and the public was allowed to ask questions and offer their input.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

City, County and USD 475 schedule a joint meeting

An upcoming child care summit, the K-18 Highway roundabout adjacent to the new Junction City High School and the old high school site transfer of property from USD 475 to the City of Junction City discussion are agenda items for a joint city, county, USD 475 meeting. The session begins at 5 p.m. Monday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Critical Care Connection class focuses on OB care

Friday the 3rd and final Critical Care Connection class regarding OB Care in Geary County was held at Geary Community Hospital. This training was the first of its kind in the State. The class covered all care points from EMS triage through inpatient care model, to ensure moms and babies in Geary County receive the best care.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

UPDATE: Kan. BOE rejects resignation of education commissioner

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education rejected the resignation Friday of the state education commissioner following evidence he said during a video conference that during his youth he tried to persuade children to fear for their safety among American Indians. The state Board of Education reconvened after...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Geary County Courthouse Security building will be built

Work on a new Geary Courthouse Security Building is scheduled to begin the first week of March. County Public Works released information saying the facility will be approximately 740 square feet in size and will be located directly west of the existing Courthouse. As part of the project, deteriorated concrete...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. governor calls on education commissioner to resign

TOPEKA— Kansas' state school board scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues following a report Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week. In a statement from her office on Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly said...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Optimist Club supports youth in the community

JC Breakfast Optimist Club members have recognized the Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Academy representative for Junction City High School, and the JC Breakfast Optimist Club/Junction City High School Student of the Month. The Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Academy will be held at Kansas State University. Each year the JC...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Soybean production meeting is scheduled March 2nd

Topics ranging from weed control and herbicide availability to soybean fertility, current fertilizer challenges, planting dates and soybean insect pests will be covered during a soybean production meeting on March 2nd in Geary County. Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte said the meeting will be held from 4:30 to 8...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas' state school board to meet after 'inappropriate' remark

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday to discuss personnel issues. The meeting was set after Education Commissioner Randy Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week. State Board of Education member Ann...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KDHE: 1,300 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in Kansas

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 1,327 to a total of 765,566, the state health department reported Wednesday afternoon. The state reported seven additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,937. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Schmidt introduces bill to clarify immigration, local ID response

HUTCHINSON — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt introduced legislation in the Kansas House this week to create a state law blocking local municipal governments from adopting rules against cooperation with federal law enforcement investigating illegal immigrants. This is in response to action by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Calls grow for Kansas ed leader to go over 'raiding' remark

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly and indigenous leaders are calling on Kansas' top public school administrator to resign over an offensive public joke about Native Americans. Kelly was joined Thursday by three Native American lawmakers and the chair of one of Kansas' four Native American nations...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Sheriff says a local partnership is saving lives

Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson informed the JC Breakfast Optimist Club this week that the partnership with the Junction City Fire Department and the Sheriff's Department Dive Team has saved five lives to this point. "Even if only one life were saved, it is worth it to have this team", Sheriff Jackson said.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

New Kansas license plates would celebrate wildlife and parks

TOPEKA — The Kansas House gave first-round approval Tuesday to legislation creating license plates that celebrate wildlife and parks and grant free admission to state parks. House Bill 2597 would raise an estimated $480,000 in annual royalty fees for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. The four new distinctive plates would celebrate state parks, hunting, fishing, and nongame wildlife.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

