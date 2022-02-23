Base grant applications will be submitted

The question of what a live-kill beef processing plant would mean for Geary County was explored during a public meeting on Saturday at the C. L. Hoover Opera House. It was hosted by Concerned Citizens for Sensible Economic Development With Open Communications, who are opposed to the project. There was a sizable turnout for the event where expert speakers who have done research on the topic spoke, and the public was allowed to ask questions and offer their input.

