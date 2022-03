Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a new event that players are exploiting - by deliberately losing games as fast as they can. In pretty much any card game, players normally battle to be the best, but Master Duel's new event is offering rewards based on match count rather than win count. As noted by PCGamesN, that means that players are killing themselves as swiftly as possible – and reaping the spoils. While the XYZ Festival offers more ‘medals’ to players that actually win their games, time-conscious deck builders have created a deck filled with cards that deal damage to the user, allowing them to quickly rack up those sweet, sweet loser medals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO